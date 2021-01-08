New note ?

E-mail to receive notification of the destruction of the note.

Enter the password to decrypt the note

Do not ask for confirmation before showing and destroying the note.

after reading after 1 hour after 24 hour after 7 days after 30 days

The link to the note is ready ?

Copy the link, paste it into an email or instant message and send it to the person who should read the note.

The note will self-destruct after reading it. The note will self-destruct: .